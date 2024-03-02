Richmond RCMP seek witnesses to crash that led to pedestrian's death

Mounties in Richmond are appealing for witnesses to a crash that happened more than a month ago to come forward after the pedestrian struck in the collision died in hospital.

The incident occurred on the evening of Feb. 1, Richmond RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Cambie Road and Bargen Drive for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by "a light-coloured BMW sedan."

The victim, a Richmond man in his 80s, was taken to hospital, where he died on Feb. 14, according to RCMP.

Police said the driver – a Richmond man in his 70s – remained at the scene after striking the victim and was co-operative.

The Richmond RMCP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team took over the investigation and has ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors in the crash.

Now, police are asking the public for assistance with their investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information or dash cam video should call 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-3568, police said.