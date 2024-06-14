Richmond RCMP seek witnesses after man attacked, robbed by masked gang

Mounties in Richmond, B.C., are urging witnesses to come forward after a man was reportedly attacked and robbed by a group of up to eight masked assailants.

The assault was reported shortly after 10:45 p.m. on June 1, the Richmond RCMP said in a statement Friday.

The victim told investigators he was walking from a plaza to a bus stop near Williams and No. 3 roads in the city's Broadmoor area when he was attacked by the group.

He told police he was struck on the head with a weapon and his backpack was stolen.

Two of the suspects reportedly ran toward a business in the plaza while the rest left in what police described as possibly a white SUV or hatchback vehicle.

"Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any significant physical injuries but was transported to a local area hospital for treatment," Cpl. Adriana O'Malley said in the statement.

The RCMP detachment's general investigations section has taken conduct of the investigation and is asking anyone who was in the area between 10:40 p.m. and 11 p.m. on June 1 and may have witnessed or recorded the incident to contact the police.

Police later recovered the backpack near General Currie Elementary School in Richmond. Investigators are asking anyone who was in this area between 10:50 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. and saw a white Hyundai sedan to contact Richmond RCMP.

Anyone with information about the assault and robbery is asked to call the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or contact B.C. Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at solvecrime.ca.