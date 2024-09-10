Review of Chinatown triple-stabbing case to be released this week: B.C. premier

One year after a man who was on day release from a forensic psychiatric facility allegedly stabbed three strangers in Vancouver’s Chinatown, B.C.’s premier said the findings of a review of the case will soon be made public.

On Sept. 10, 2023, the Light Up Chinatown event – held to celebrate the community and showcase the revitalization of the neighbourhood – ended in tragedy.

The suspect who was arrested and charged in the case was Blair Donnelly, who had been detained at Colony Farm psychiatric hospital since being found not criminally responsible of fatally stabbing his daughter in 2006.

In the days following the violent and apparently random attack, David Eby announced that the circumstances leading up to Donnelly’s release on a day pass would be reviewed. Bob Rich, who served as Abbotsford’s chief of police for 10 years, was appointed to head up the probe.

“The task of this was to determine how did Blair Donnelly earn a pass out after being deemed a high risk to the public just months before that and (to) look into in to what’s happening in forensic hospitals with allowing people out on these passes," Eby said, adding that the results will be made public this week.

Dave Teixeira is an advocate for families of victims going through the B.C. review board process. The board determines whether people who have been found not criminally responsible should be released, and under what conditions.

“The policies around mental health and wellness are poor, they don’t support the needs of those suffering from mental illness nor do they support the needs of the public at large who should be safe," Texeira said.

"People don’t feel safe, people don’t feel heard, we are not going to solve this problem by ignoring it.”

While the attack is still sending shockwaves, the Light Up Chinatown event went ahead this year.

"This is very tragic, It is important to ensure the safety of the community – whether it is Vancouver Chinatown or anywhere else – to ensure people feel safe participating in any community events or on the streets," said Queenie Choo, CEO of SUCCESS Vancouver.

Last week two men were randomly attacked – one died and another’s hand was severed – in downtown Vancouver.

Police say the suspect had 60 previous interactions with police departments in the province and described him as “very troubled.” The gruesome attacks have led to politicians calling for more involuntary detention of people with mental illness, specifically demanding the province reopen the long-shuttered Riverview Hospital.