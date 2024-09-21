'Resources from across the province' helping search for missing B.C. 6-year-old: RCMP

A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.

The child, Oaklynn Schweder, was reported missing on Thursday. She was last seen in the 6400 block of Skins Road in Southbank, near Burns Lake, around 6 p.m.

In an initial appeal for information Friday, police said Schweder was last seen outside her home. She was wearing a red-and-blue plaid dress, leggings with white bow ties and pink socks.

Schweder is on the autism spectrum and is nonverbal, police said, adding that she will babble and make noises to communicate, and she likes to go into small spaces.

"Despite ongoing efforts, Oaklynn has not yet been located," B.C. RCMP said in an update Saturday.

"Significant resources from across the province including the RCMP, Search and Rescue, BC Wildfire Service, as well as volunteers are in the area assisting with the search. Canadian Rangers have also been called out to support continuing search efforts."

Helicopters, drones and police service dogs have also been used in the search effort, according to Mounties.

The Skin Tyee Nation has also been assisting by co-ordinating volunteers and providing them with food and shelter, police said.

"We are thankful for the outpouring of support, including a large number of volunteers, who have all come together with the common goal of bringing Oaklynn home safely," said Staff Sgt. Josh Smith, commander of the Burns Lake RCMP detachment, in Saturday's update.

"Locating Oaklynn remains our top priority. We continue to liaise with Oaklynn’s family to ensure they are supported and kept apprised."

Anyone with information on Schweder's whereabouts should call Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171, police said. Anyone who finds the girl should call police immediately or alert search teams, and stay with her until help arrives.