VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use

    Share

    Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.

    "Conserve water by all means possible. It is vital that we all work together to conserve water so that we maintain our fire protection services," an update on the city's website says, adding that water is still safe to drink.

    The failure comes amid a heat wave, with daytime temperatures in the southern Interior expected to reach the high 30s or low 40s on Tuesday. Hot, dry conditions are also elevating the risk of wildfires.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News