Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use

Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.

"Conserve water by all means possible. It is vital that we all work together to conserve water so that we maintain our fire protection services," an update on the city's website says, adding that water is still safe to drink.

The failure comes amid a heat wave, with daytime temperatures in the southern Interior expected to reach the high 30s or low 40s on Tuesday. Hot, dry conditions are also elevating the risk of wildfires.