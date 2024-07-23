Police identify women found dead in English Bay, say cases are not connected

In an update Tuesday evening, police say they have identified the two women who were found dead on Vancouver beaches one day after the other.

Both women were found by passersby, the first at the shoreline of Sunset Beach on Sunday morning and the second on the beach near the Kitsilano Yacht Club on Monday afternoon.

“We now know the names of these women and we have informed their families of their tragic deaths,” said Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department in a news release.

“While we continue to investigate both cases, we are confident these deaths are not connected.”

Police say both women were identified on Tuesday, but will not be releasing their names to the public.

In the case of the woman found near Kits Beach, the VPD says “out of respect for her, her family, friends, and loved ones, police will not be sharing additional information about her identity or how she died, however criminality is not suspected.”

It’s still unknown how the woman found at Sunset Beach died.

“These deaths have shocked and unsettled the community, and they have led to many questions that we are now beginning to answer,” Addison continued. “These investigations are our highest priority and they will continue until we have every answer we need.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.