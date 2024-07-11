Repairs to Merritt, B.C.'s water system could take 'significant time': officials

Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being warned that repairs to a pump station could take "significant time" and are being urged to continue to restrict non-essential water use while the situation is being assessed.

The Voght Well, which houses two of the city's five water pumps, experienced what officials described as a "significant failure" Tuesday morning. While a burst gasket was repaired that day, water and humidity likely impacted other parts of the system and electrical engineers advised the city to wait 48 hours before attempting a restart of the system.

"Depending on which components have failed (if any) due to the water damage, sourcing replacements could take significant time. There is no guarantee that complete repairs will be achieved by the end of the day. It is expected that repairs may continue for days to come," an update Wednesday evening said.

While reservoirs are full of potable water, the impact on supply is still a matter of concern.

"Now that the city is operating on just three of its five wells, there remains an increased risk of not having enough water to meet an emergency situation, such as a fire," Wednesday's update continued.

Another update is expected Thursday evening but in the meantime, residents are being asked to continue to refrain from lawn watering, outdoor washing and other non-essential activities.

A heat warning remains in effect for B.C.'s Southern Interior, including Merritt. Environment Canada says high temperatures are expected to persist into the weekend, creating a moderate health risk.

The BC Wildfire Service, in its provincial situation report Thursday, noted that conditions are heightening the irsk of new wildfires breaking out.

"Southern B.C. remains hot and dry. Following seven consecutive days of extreme heat, forest fuels across the province are more susceptible to new wildfire starts," the agency said.

A province-wide campfire ban comes into effect Friday at noon.