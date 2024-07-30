1 charged after 'sophisticated' identification forgery lab found in Richmond home

One man has been charged nearly two years after Mounties discovered what they call a "sophisticated" identification forgery lab in a Richmond home.

In a news release Tuesday, Richmond RCMP said a number of charges were approved against Ameer Ayube stemming from the 2022 investigation.

They include trafficking in identity information, identity theft and possession of forgery instruments.

Mounties said a warrant is outstanding for Ayube's arrest on these charges.

"This investigation exemplifies the success achieved when the public reports incidents of fraud to the police," Sgt. Patrick Damgaijian said in the release. "We urge all victims of fraud to come forward and report any incidents. Your information is crucial in helping us protect and serve our residents effectively."

On Dec. 22, 2022, Mounties executed a search warrant at the home after receiving reports of a suspected forgery lab.

At that time, authorities said the warrant uncovered thousands of blank cards, templates and the equipment used to produce fraudulent credit cards, drivers licences and permanent residence cards.

The cards were allegedly created for Ontario, Alberta and Washington state residences.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Abigail Turner