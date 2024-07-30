VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man dead of apparent drowning near Penticton, B.C.

    A young beachgoer plays in the waves on Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A young beachgoer plays in the waves on Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Share

    A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.

    Mounties were called to Skaha Lake on Sunday after the Alberta man was found unresponsive in the water.

    Police say life-saving efforts were administered but the victim, who was alone on a "rented personal watercraft" when he entered the water, was pronounced dead at the scene, the B.C. RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

    "At this time, the man appears to have drowned, with no foul play suspected, nor concerns of criminality or negligence on the part of the rental company," Cpl. James Grandy said in the statement.

    Police and the B.C. Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances of the death.

    The fatality comes less than a year after a 14-year-old girl from Alberta was killed and three other youths were injured in a Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake.

    Police said two Jet Ski watercraft collided in the middle of the lake, sending the four riders to hospital.

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News