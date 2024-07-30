Man dead of apparent drowning near Penticton, B.C.

A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.

Mounties were called to Skaha Lake on Sunday after the Alberta man was found unresponsive in the water.

Police say life-saving efforts were administered but the victim, who was alone on a "rented personal watercraft" when he entered the water, was pronounced dead at the scene, the B.C. RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

"At this time, the man appears to have drowned, with no foul play suspected, nor concerns of criminality or negligence on the part of the rental company," Cpl. James Grandy said in the statement.

Police and the B.C. Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances of the death.

The fatality comes less than a year after a 14-year-old girl from Alberta was killed and three other youths were injured in a Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake.

Police said two Jet Ski watercraft collided in the middle of the lake, sending the four riders to hospital.