After cool, rainy reprieve, hot weather expected to return in B.C. wildfire fight

Cooler weather and rain have been helping B.C.'s battle against wildfires, but more than 1,300 people still remain on evacuation orders in the province.

Additionally, 2,800 properties remain on evacuation alert. Most of these orders are in the Central Kootenay region.

“Many parts of the province are experiencing cool and even wet weather, helping B.C. crews make headway in knocking down some of these fires,” said Bruce Ralston, minister of forests, at a news conference Tuesday.

“Over last seven days, 286 fires have been called out, 44 fires in the last 24 hours alone,” he added.

There are more than 345 wildfires burning in B.C., including six that are considered wildfires of note.

And while B.C. is seeing a reprieve in the weather, it isn’t expected to last, with a return to a pattern of hot, dry weather in the forecast for August.

“Right now, we’re forecasting for sort of that Kamloops Fire Centre, Southeast Fire Centre, we’re going to see a return to the low-to-mid-30-degree temperatures which, as we’ve seen in B.C., that’s very challenging firefighting conditions for our crews and for our response resources out in the field,” said Cliff Chapman, director of provincial operations for B.C. Wildfire Service.