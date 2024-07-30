Photos show persons of interest sought in Nanaimo sailboat theft

Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying two persons of interest after a sailboat was allegedly stolen from a Nanaimo dock earlier this month.

Nanaimo RCMP released photos of the pair, who they believe unlawfully entered a dock at the Townsite Marina at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 10.

"Later that same day, the 45-foot 'Soggy Dollar' sailboat, moored along H dock, was reported stolen," Mounties said in a news release Monday. "Investigators were able to retrieve surveillance footage of these two individuals, who were seen climbing around the gate to the entrance where the sailboat was moored."

The sailboat was found adrift in the Departure Bay harbour later that day.

Mounties said they also received reports that a Zodiac boat was seen leaving the sailboat while it was in Departure Bay.

"The sailboat and the Zodiac have since been recovered by the RCMP West Coast Marine, and turned over to the Nanaimo RCMP for safe keeping," police said, adding that the owner has been notified.

RCMP describe the first person of interest as a white man between 40 and 45 years old, with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black, puffy jacket with a blue shirt, jeans and a black baseball cap. He was smoking a cigarette at the time.

The second person of interest is described as a white man between 35 and 40, with a thin build. He was wearing a red T-shirt with a large white logo on the front, brown shorts and was carrying a bike tire.

Anyone who recognizes the pair is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.