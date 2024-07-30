Suspicious death investigation underway after woman's body found in B.C. park

A woman's body was found in a public park in B.C.'s Okanagan region Monday morning, according to police who are appealing for information in the suspicious death investigation.

Mounties were called to Polson Park in Vernon around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a deceased person in a large, plastic cart near the park's tennis court, the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said in a news release.

The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Christina (Tina) Louise Mackenzie.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to Christina’s family and friends. Although a full determination surrounding any criminality has not yet been made, the circumstances of her death are considered suspicious in nature at this time," Const. Chris Terleski said.

The detachment released a stock photo of the kind of cart Mackenzie's body was found in as part of their efforts to advance the investigation, asking for anyone who saw it in the area of the park to contact investigators.

Mounties are also trying to gather information about Mackenzie's movements and whereabouts between July 27 and July 29.

"Residents, businesses, and motorists in the area are asked to review any security or dash cam footage to see if they captured any activity related to this investigation," the news release concluded.

Anyone with video or information is urged to call 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2024-12707.