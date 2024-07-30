Suspect sought in Maple Ridge home break-in, attempted arson

VANCOUVER
    Mounties are appealing to the public for help tracking down a suspect who allegedly broke into a Maple Ridge home earlier this year.

    In a news release Tuesday, Ridge Meadows RCMP said they were called to reports of a break-in at a home in the 24600 block of Dewdney Trunk Road just after 11 a.m. on March 9.

    "Frontline officers attended the scene and observed significant property damage to the residence and a nearby vehicle," Insp. Martin Guay said in the release. "While clearing the residence, police also observed evidence consistent with a failed arson attempt."

    Mounties reviewed surveillance video, which showed an unknown male trespassing onto the property at approximately 11:45 p.m. on March 8. He then was seen breaking into a vehicle and the home.

    "The male proceeded to severely damage the interior of the residence before attempting to burn the residence down," Guay added.

    RCMP released photos of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize him, although they say his face was blurred to comply with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    The suspect is described as a young, white male with a medium build and curly, brown hair.

    He was wearing eyeglasses, white Nike shoes with a black swoosh, blue sweatpants and a grey hoodie.

    Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and quote file number 2024-4541.

