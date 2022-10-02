Reopening Peace Arch Park a 'top priority' for province but no date set

Although the COVID-19 border restrictions that prompted its closure have been lifted, B.C.'s Peace Arch Park has not yet been reopened.

Situated on the Canada-U.S. border, the park closed in June of 2020 due to concerns over an influx of visitors gathering there amid a ban on non-essential cross-border travel. In August of 2021, that ban was lifted but travellers had to show proof of vaccination and use the ArriveCAN app.

On Saturday, those remaining requirements were lifted. A spokesperson for the province said reopening the park is a "top priority," but stopped short of providing a date when this will occur.

"BC Parks is having conversations with the Semiahmoo Nation and other stakeholders on a reopening plan. The park was closed in line with federal border entry requirements for travellers, which have only recently changed," an emailed statement to CTV News said.

"The open nature of Peace Arch Provincial Park has made it challenging to ensure visitors were meeting border entry requirements, which is why the park remained closed. We will continue to engage with key stakeholders to ensure the park reopens as soon as possible."

The American side of the park, however, was never closed, which allowed people to continue to meet by hopping a small ditch at Zero Avenue in Surrey and entering Washington state.