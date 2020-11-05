VANCOUVER -- British Columbia has added 425 cases of COVID-19 to its total over the last 24 hours, the first time the province has ever recorded more than 400 in a day.

There are now 3,389 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C., also a record. That total includes 97 people who are in hospital, of whom 24 are in intensive care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday's numbers at a live briefing on B.C.'s response to the pandemic. There have been no additional deaths in the last 24 hours, Henry said.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 16,560 cases recorded in B.C. and 273 deaths.

B.C. has recorded upwards of 300 COVID-19 cases on five of the last six days, following a weekend that saw multiple case records shattered in the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.