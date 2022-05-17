Rattlesnake rescued by B.C. road crews

Road crews in B.C. found and rescued a Western Rattlesnake on Highway 8 on May 16, 2022. (Credit: Twitter/TranBC) Road crews in B.C. found and rescued a Western Rattlesnake on Highway 8 on May 16, 2022. (Credit: Twitter/TranBC)

