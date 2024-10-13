Rainfall warnings, flood watch issued in northwestern B.C.

B.C.’s northern coast has been getting soaked by an atmospheric river over the Thanksgiving long weekend, with officials warning of heavy downpours and possible flooding.

A rainfall warning is in effect for inland sections of the North Coast including Terrace and Kitimat, where Environment and Climate Change Canada says, “the ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall.”

The federal weather agency expects rainfall to total around 60 millimetres for Terrace and up to 100 millimetres in Kitimat, before the heavy rain tapers off Sunday evening or Monday morning.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Rapidly rising rivers and creeks can sweep away bridges, culverts, buildings, and people. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas such as steep slopes,” the North Coast alert reads.

“Don't approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

To the south, a warning is also in place for the Central Coast, with the ECCC estimating 100 millimetres of rain to fall by Monday morning.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the alert reads.

A high streamflow advisory is in effect for the north and central coasts and northern Vancouver Island, and a flood watch has been issued for the Kitimat and Kemano rivers.

The province’s River Forecast Centre says waterways are already high across the region after weeks of rain, exacerbating the river effects of this weekend’s storm.