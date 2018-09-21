

Metro Vancouver residents appear to be in for a drenched weekend, with enough rainfall to trigger a warning from Environment Canada.

The weather agency is forecasting up to 7.5 cm of rainfall in the region through Friday night as a Pacific low-pressure system approaches Vancouver Island.

Periods of heavy rain are expected at various times during the day, and there's a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

"Localized flooding is low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts," Environment Canada said in its warning.

Lighter rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday as the low-pressure systems moves inland.

It's unclear whether the wet weather played a role in a number of fatal crashes seen across the region overnight, but police have urged drivers to use extra caution.