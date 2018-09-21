Rainfall warning: Localized flooding possible in parts of Metro Van
Environment Canada warns there could be localized flooding in low-lying areas as rain drenches Metro Vancouver.
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 8:23AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, September 21, 2018 9:19AM PDT
Metro Vancouver residents appear to be in for a drenched weekend, with enough rainfall to trigger a warning from Environment Canada.
The weather agency is forecasting up to 7.5 cm of rainfall in the region through Friday night as a Pacific low-pressure system approaches Vancouver Island.
Periods of heavy rain are expected at various times during the day, and there's a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
"Localized flooding is low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts," Environment Canada said in its warning.
Lighter rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday as the low-pressure systems moves inland.
It's unclear whether the wet weather played a role in a number of fatal crashes seen across the region overnight, but police have urged drivers to use extra caution.
