

CTV Vancouver





Police are warning drivers to be extra careful on Metro Vancouver's drenched roads after three people were killed in a series of crashes beginning Thursday night.

Authorities haven't confirmed that wet weather was a factor in any of the collisions, but said it probably played a role in at least one of them – a pickup truck crash that closed part of the busy Lougheed Highway in Burnaby for several hours early Friday morning.

"It's still in the early stages of the investigation, however, given the rain this morning, it's quite likely the road conditions played a factor," said Cpl. Brett Cunningham of the Burnaby RCMP.

The pickup crashed between Underhill Avenue and Lake City Way around 1:30 a.m., leaving the driver dead and two passengers in hospital.

Police said the survivors' injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Another single-vehicle crash left one person dead in Delta hours earlier on Highway 17 near Deltaport Way. That highway was closed for several hours as well as crews responded to the collision, causing major delays getting to and from Tsawwassen.

In Surrey, a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a westbound SUV on Highway 10 near 152nd Street at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Paramedics and firefighters performed CPR at the scene, but the victim couldn't be saved.

Police said the pedestrian had been trying to cross the highway, though there is no crosswalk in the area. It was also dark and raining at the time.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst

Police are warning drivers to be extra careful on Metro Vancouver's drenched roads after three people were killed in a series of crashes beginning Thursday night: https://t.co/yJxyC4BVPU pic.twitter.com/s5kwh3PpE8 — CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) September 21, 2018