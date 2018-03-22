

The Canadian Press





The calendar says spring, but conditions are more like mid-winter in many parts of the province – with Environment Canada warning South Coast residents could also feel the chill.

Special weather statements are in effect across most of southern B.C. with forecasters saying a wave of cold from the Pacific could bring Metro Vancouver rain, hail and even snow for areas away from the coast – with unsettled conditions through Friday.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is also forecast for the Coquihalla Highway and Connector, as well as Highway 3 from Allison Pass all the way to the Kootenay Pass, while conditions are even more extreme across north-central and northeastern B.C.

Snowfall or winter storm warnings are posted from inland sections of the north coast east to the Fort Nelson region, with total snowfall of up to 30 centimetres for the north and south Peace, while 15 centimetres could blanket Prince George before conditions improve tomorrow.