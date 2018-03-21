

The Canadian Press





The first full day of spring in B.C. is bringing weather to some areas that is more suited to the depths of winter.

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of northeastern B.C. with strong winds and snow of up to 30 cm – with conditions not expected to improve until Friday.

Elsewhere, special weather statements are posted for high mountain passes of the Coquihalla Highway and Connector, as well as Highway 3 through Allison Pass.

Snow in the southern Interior is expected to arrive starting tomorrow and Environment Canada says conditions on the highways could be hazardous.