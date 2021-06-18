VANCOUVER -- Several residents of an area south of Lytton, B.C., are on evacuation alert as a wildfire rages nearby.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said Thursday night that the fire has been classified as "out of control," and is burning on steep terrain.

The fire east of Skuppah is being fought from the ground and by air, with assistance from five helicopters and two water tenders, the BCWS said in a message on Twitter.

Personnel remained at the site overnight.

The blaze is estimated to be 80 hectares in size, or 0.8 square kilometres.

As a result, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 10 residences in the area.

The properties are in Electoral Area I (Blue Sky Country). A list of addresses is available on the district's website.

Residents of an area under evacuation alert are advised to be prepared in case it is upgraded to an order.

Tips include arranging a meeting area with family members, packing essential items in case a quick departure is required, arranging transportation and filling gas tanks and preparing to move pets and livestock if possible.