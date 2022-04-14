Purdys Easter Egg Lookout Brings Joy to Deserving Children
Easter is a time of year where treasured childhood memories are created.
However, kids who spend a lot of time in hospital miss out on many childhood moments.
This Easter, with the help of the community, Purdys gave one of those moments back with its Easter Egg Lookout.
Twelve two-dimensional Easter eggs, some up to five feet tall, were placed around the Lions Gate Hospital grounds by Purdys.
Each child admitted in the ward received a Purdys Easter gift box, which included a pair of binoculars and instructions to help them spot the 12 different eggs.
Once the hunt was over, each child recieved additional Purdys chocolates to celebrate a succesful Easter egg hunt.
In addition to the Easter Egg Lookout, Purdys' Purple Partnerships donated $20,000 to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.
Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.
