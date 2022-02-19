Province says recovery may take longer for some B.C. farms as flood support funds start being issued
The province says cheques have already been handed out to some agricultural operations in B.C. that were devastated by last fall’s floods, as part of a $228-million recovery program. While the government is still processing applications, the agriculture minister said Saturday not all farms will likely be able to get producing again this year.
It’s been almost two weeks since since a new federal and provincial funding program was announced, aimed at supporting farmers as they rebuild from the floodwaters that surged during November storms, turning fields in Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie into lakes.
Up to $228 million is being made available through the Canada-BC Flood Recovery for Food Security program, and Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said cheques were sent out within days of the announcement.
“There will be some applications that will take probably the next year to complete, but we will be able to make payments in the meantime,” she said. “There will be some farms, of course, that will not be able to be producing this year. Some farms may take up to three years. We’ve got some replanting that needs to be done in the blueberry sector, we’ve got buildings that need to be rebuilt in the livestock sector.”
Popham could not provide the exact number of applications received so far, but said an updated figure may become available this coming week.
“I can say that a lot of work has been done. There’s barns that had significant damage that did rebuild ... already. They’re in the process of being paid out for the expenses they incurred,” she said. “There’s soil assessments being done right now for our field crops. Preliminary results of contamination (assessments) on those fields and of that soil is that there looks to be little contamination. So we’re encouraged by that.”
At the peak of the floods, over 1,100 farms were under evacuation order or alert, and it’s estimated the agricultural sector suffered losses of about $285 million. In total, 15,000 hectares were impacted by the floods.
Popham said there’s still a lot of work ahead, but added that her ministry has received some positive feedback so far and considers the program “a success.”
“There’s a lot of money to move, and there’s a lot of rebuilding to do,” she said. “I know people are exhausted, but I think that the announcement of some recovery money was able to give them some hope.”
The funds are meant to help farmers with expenses for the cleanup and restoration of land, and the repairing of infrastructure. The amount each farm gets will depend on individual circumstances.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police push ahead to end trucker convoy protest, more arrests made
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police push ahead to end trucker convoy protest, more arrests made
Officers arrested dozens more people Saturday as protesters resumed their standoff with police as part of a ramped up crackdown on the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations in Ottawa. As of Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police said they had made 170 arrests so far.
FOLLOW LIVE | Latest updates: Police clear protesters from in front of Parliament
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.
Speedskater Weidemann named Canada's closing ceremony flag-bearer
Speedskater Isabelle Weidemann was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremonies of Beijing's Winter Olympics on Sunday.
Ottawa's police chief says criminal investigations into 'Freedom Convoy' will continue for months
Ottawa's interim police chief says the investigation into the three-week occupation of downtown Ottawa will continue for 'months to come.'
At least 76 financial accounts frozen since Emergencies Act invoked: Mendicino
Dozens of accounts with financial services firms have been frozen under new powers granted by the Emergencies Act over the past five days, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Saturday.
Two injured as helicopter crashes into the ocean near Miami Beach
A helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near the Miami Beach shore on Saturday, according to a tweet by Miami Beach Police.
Investigating Canadian YouTube rival Rumble and its growing popularity among the world's far right
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: W5's Kevin Newman investigates why Rumble, a social media platform started by a Canadian, is attracting the attention of many Republican elites in America, including Donald Trump.
Vancouver Island
-
Protesters block street in front of B.C. legislature demanding end to COVID-19 restrictions
Anti-mandate protesters returned to the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Saturday for the fourth straight weekend, blocking traffic on Belleville Street in solidarity with the self-described "Freedom Convoy" that has occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks.
-
Elk named 'Bob' makes big positive impact in small Vancouver Island town
Wendy Stokes is waiting on her front porch, along the main road in Youbou, B.C., for the arrival of Bob, who she calls 'the icon of Youbou.'
-
Olympic pride stretches to Mount Washington Resort
Canadian athlete Cassie Sharpe's silver medal win is being celebrated at Mount Washington Alpine Resort – the setting where Sharpe and her brother Darcy, who also participated in the 2022 winter games – got their starts.
Calgary
-
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
-
Calgarians call for an end to 'unnecessary and inappropriate' restrictions protests
Many of the protesters who spend their Saturdays screaming about health measures, masks, Justin Trudeau and vaccines are fed up. And many Calgarians say they're fed up with the protesters.
-
Cochrane RCMP search for suspect who they say became violent over COVID-19 rules
Police in Cochrane are looking for the public's help to identify a man who punched an employee at a local restaurant after they say he refused to abide by current public health rules.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
-
Fourth weekend of convoy protests in Edmonton, downtown safe walk program started
Vehicle convoys from across the province converged downtown near the legislature grounds as protesters gathered for a "Liberty March."
-
'It's our time': Local beer supports women's involvement in sports
A local brewery partnership is helping support women's involvement in sports.
Toronto
-
Toronto sees police presence, road closures after trucks in support of Ottawa protest turned away
For the third Saturday in a row, Toronto police implemented extensive road closures around the city’s downtown area ahead of potential protests.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police arrest 170 people, retake Wellington Street from convoy protesters in downtown Ottawa
Police have arrested 170 people over the past two days as officers moved in to clear "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators off Wellington Street for the first time in three weeks.
-
Ontario continues to report reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, 14 additional deaths
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 continued to drop Saturday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
Montreal
-
Quebec City packed with demonstrators for round-two of 'freedom' protests
After a slow start Friday evening, Quebec City is packed Saturday for what some are calling the “Woodstock for Freedom."
-
Quebec police investigate suspicious deaths of man and woman in Eastern Townships
Police are investigating two suspicious deaths in Dunham, in the Eastern Townships.
-
'Citizen scientists' invited to join global bird watching event
Saturday marked the beginning of the 25th annual "Great Backyard Bird Count" -- a global birding event where all "citizen scientists" are welcome to participate with no experience necessary.
Winnipeg
-
'It eases off the pain': family and community members mourn 19-year-old homicide victim
Thoughtful, caring and loving - that's how a 19-year-old homicide victim is being remembered.
-
Southern Manitoba to be hit with blizzard conditions, poor visibility this weekend
Those living in southern Manitoba should prepare for blizzard conditions, strong winds and poor visibility over the course of the weekend.
-
Group that challenged health orders in court won't have to pay Manitoba's legal fees
Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal has ruled the group that brought forward a constitutional challenge against Manitoba’s public health orders will not have to pay the province's legal fees.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert Paralympian hoping for medal haul in Beijing
Prince Albert’s Brittany Hudak is going to her third Olympic Games when the 2022 Winter Paralympics begin on March 4 in Beijing.
-
Public Complaints Commission finds no wrongdoing by Saskatoon police officers in Evan Penner arrest
The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) investigation into the July 4th 2020 incident between SPS and Evan Penner shows no improper conduct by the officers involved.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
Regina
-
Regina football program works to build skills, techniques in young players
Wolverines Football Training Inc. focuses on taking youth to the next level in their game building on speed, strength and agility, as well as skills and techniques.
-
Messy start to the long weekend in Saskatchewan
It’s another weekend where we need to watch the road conditions and check the highway hotline before we head out.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
Atlantic
-
Protest convoy rolling through southwestern N.S. on 3-day campaign
Close to 150 people gathered in a parking lot at the Greenwood Mall early Saturday morning for a protest convoy intended to pressure government to end mandatory pandemic health measures.
-
Anti-mandate protests return to N.B. legislature as province enters Level 1
Anti-mandate protestors met at various locations around New Brunswick Saturday to travel for a second weekend of demonstrations at the provincial legislature.
-
N.S. reports 60 people in hospital due to COVID-19 on Saturday
Nova Scotia is reporting 60 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Saturday.
London
-
New mural allows Afzaal family legacy to live on
A new memorial to the Afzaal family who were killed last June in an alleged hate-motivated attack was unveiled on Saturday morning in the White Oaks mall.
-
'Proud of her': Family and Friends support Kristen Bujnowski who finishes 5th at Olympics
The excitement was palpable inside the Caradoc Legion in Mount Brydges, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
Road closures, potential traffic interruptions as convoy of about 200 vehicles travels through London, Ont.
Police are warning of traffic interruptions as a convoy of about 200 vehicles rolls through London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police arrest 170 people, retake Wellington Street from convoy protesters in downtown Ottawa
Police have arrested 170 people over the past two days as officers moved in to clear "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators off Wellington Street for the first time in three weeks.
-
FOLLOW LIVE
FOLLOW LIVE | Latest updates: Police clear protesters from in front of Parliament
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police push ahead to end trucker convoy protest, more arrests made
Officers arrested dozens more people Saturday as protesters resumed their standoff with police as part of a ramped up crackdown on the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations in Ottawa. As of Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police said they had made 170 arrests so far.
Kitchener
-
Police report multiple crashes and closures as snow storm rolls through Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police reported multiple crashes within Waterloo Region, resulting in road closures in the midst of Saturday's snow storm.
-
Winter storm forces OPP to close all roadways in Wellington and Perth counties
Ontario Provincial Police have closed all township and county roadways in both Wellington and Perth counties, as strong winds and heavy snow continue to hinder local driving conditions.
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.