Province puts up $4M for new permanent homeless shelter in Courtenay, B.C.

The British Columbia government will spend $4 million to buy a parcel of land for a proposed homeless shelter on northern Vancouver Island.

The plan still requires the assent of city council to rezone the land at 925 Braidwood Rd. in Courtenay, B.C., but the city's mayor said the redevelopment will be a "top priority for council and staff."

"The City of Courtenay is thankful to the province and BC Housing for their continued efforts to provide much-needed permanent shelter and supportive housing," Mayor Bob Wells said in a statement Thursday announcing the investment.

"We look forward to working with BC Housing and social-service providers to address this significant need in our community."

Homelessness rising in Comox Valley

According to the city's latest homeless count, the number of unhoused people in the Comox Valley region has more than doubled since 2020, increasing from 132 to 272 by 2023.

If approved, the new site would include 60 supportive-housing units as well as a separate, purpose-built homeless shelter with room for 40 beds, according to the province.

The facility would also include additional space to be used as a cold weather shelter, when required.

"The cycle of homelessness is not linear," B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said in the release.

"By providing people options through supportive housing and shelter spaces, we are ensuring that people have a safe space to go and access to the resources they need."

Construction to begin in 2025

Construction is expected to begin in early 2025, with BC Housing planning to meet with area businesses and residents later this spring to share more information on the project, the province said.

The Connect Centre, the city's downtown homeless shelter, has been operating on a temporary lease that is due to expire later this year.

"Our community has been working hard to find a new location for a more permanent shelter solution so people experiencing homelessness have additional support,” Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard said in the release.

"Today’s announcement signifies a great step in the partnership between the province and the City of Courtenay to work together to provide supportive housing and shelter in our community."