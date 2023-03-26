Prince George nurse suspended 2 months after breaching 'interim undertaking' with college
A Prince George nurse has been suspended for two months for a litany of "practice issues" identified by his professional college.
Last week, a panel of the inquiry committee of the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives approved a consent agreement between the college and Robert Harris.
The agreement addresses issues that occurred between July and November of last year and involved the registered nurse's "knowledge-based practice, inadequate documentation, unsafe medication and blood product administration, communication of patient detail, and professional accountability," according to a summary of the agreement posted on the BCCNM website.
While the summary does not elaborate on the specifics of those issues, it does include a few additional details related to the penalties Harris agreed to have imposed on his practice.
Harris agreed to have his nursing registration suspended for two months "as a result of not adhering to standards related to documentation and safe medication administration, and for breaching a term of his interim undertaking with BCCNM on two separate occasions when he administered an IV medication and a blood product when not allowed to do so without supervision," the summary reads.
In addition to the two-month suspension, Harris agreed to a 24-month prohibition on practising in high-acuity, stepdown or critical care environments; a 12-month prohibition on being the sole RN on duty, being in charge and providing regulatory oversight to new nurses; and a six-month prohibition on assuming in-charge duties.
According to the summary, he must also:
- Complete remedial education in "medication administration, documentation, ethics, intrapersonal/professional communication, and critical thinking;"
- Complete "a robust orientation including lab-based demonstration of clinical competencies prior to providing patient care;"
- Submit to "direct supervision of his nursing practice for a minimum of 144 practice hours;"
- And develop "a learning plan, which will be shared with his employer and the BCCNM."
