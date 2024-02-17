Prescription drug seized during investigation into dead body found outside Campbell River, RCMP say

Mounties in Campbell River say an investigation that began when a body was found in a remote area outside of town has resulted in a seizure of drugs and weapons.

The investigation began on Feb. 8, when a member of the public called police because they had located a body, Campbell River RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The detachment's Major Crime Unit took over the investigation. On Wednesday, Feb. 14, they executed a search warrant for "indignity to a dead body" at a home in the 300 block of Cedar Street, according to the release.

Police did not elaborate on any evidence they uncovered linking the residence to the body, saying only that they "located significant evidence of drug trafficking" during their search.

Investigators seized scales, weapons and approximately 150 grams of suspected cocaine, as well as more than 1,400 pills believed to be Dilaudid, police said.

"Dilaudid is a medical grade opioid that is often prescribed either as a pain management tool or as a safe supply to those with addiction issues," the release reads.

The drug is also known as hydromorphone.

Mounties said their investigation is ongoing and they "will be making efforts to determine if charges can be sought."

The suspected drugs will be sent to Health Canada for analysis, police said.