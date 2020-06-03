VICTORIA -- If you’re eager for a B.C. staycation, Premier John Horgan said to go ahead and book your favourite place but know there’s no guarantee you’ll get there when you want.

Horgan made the comments during his weekly media availability in Victoria Wednesday. At the same time, he made comments about an unprecedented year for domestic tourism. As the pandemic continues, British Columbians are advised to stay close to home, although the province has opened up some camping spots.

The premier said British Columbians could be on track for a further easing of restrictions - specifically on travel within the province - if COVID-19 case numbers stay low. He also vowed the province would help those who rely on tourism dollars for survival through a push for residents to stay within B.C.

"We’ll see tourism, domestic tourism pick up and in fact, break records as British Columbians stay home and enjoy the splendours of every corner of the province," he said.

Horgan also weighed in on a Liberal proposal to start easing travel restrictions, by starting with those regions that have low infection numbers. He referred back to advice from the provincial health officer, Dr Bonnie Henry, who has suggested a provincial strategy is the way to go, and it is working.

The premier’s prediction of a record-setting year for travel within B.C. will rely on several factors including how much cash people have to spend, as job losses mount, along with whether residents will be confident that travel can be done safely.

Asked whether people should start to book staycations, the premier replied, “If people want to book arrangements at their favourite place in B.C., they can certainly do that now. But there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to get there. We need to follow this very closely.”