    'Potential for flurries' on Coquihalla: Environment Canada

    Coquihalla Highway is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) Coquihalla Highway is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)
    Snow is expected over high elevations on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt through Monday morning.

    A special weather statement was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Sunday which says there is a “potential for flurries” due to a Pacific frontal system that is approaching the South Coast.

    “Snowfall accumulations are expected but will vary depending on location. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” the weather agency says.

    A special weather statement is also in effect for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

