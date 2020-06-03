VANCOUVER -- B.C. Premier John Horgan says the province has had its own challenges with racism and is encouraging people who choose to protest to do so safely, as the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.

"Like you, I'm horrified to see what happened to George Floyd, I'm horrified to see the response in major U.S. cities, and what I do know is that although we do our level best to address racism here in British Columbia, it exists here as well," he said Wednesday.

Horgan said the province strives to make sure law enforcement treats everyone equally but acknowledged there have been issues in B.C.

"What we do in those situations is try and get better," he said. "We can always improve on what we do, whether it be giving police better tools to better understand how to interact with people from different backgrounds."

For those who choose to attend protests, the premier encouraged them to abide by health and safety guidelines put out by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, such as ensuring there is physical distancing at protests and wearing a mask, if possible.

"If you're going to be chanting, by all means, make sure you're covering yourself up so you're not potentially affecting other people," he said.

Wednesday's briefing from the premier took place outside the legislature in the Rose Garden so, as Horgan put it, they could "have (their) recess with a little bit of sunshine."

Horgan's popularity has surged during the pandemic, as health care and COVID-19 have been top-of-mind for B.C. residents, a recent poll conducted by Research Co. suggested.

That survey indicated Horgan's approval rating is at 73 per cent, and that part of that rating is due to Horgan and the NDP's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C.

In his last weekly briefing, Horgan again extended B.C.'s state of emergency. That extension made it the longest period B.C. would be in a state of emergency, and the premier said there was "no likely end in sight."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.