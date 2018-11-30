

CTV Vancouver





Gas prices at some pumps in the Fraser Valley fell to a 12-month low Friday.

According to Gasbuddy.com, the cost of fuel at the four gas stations along Fraser Highway between 272 Street and Highway 1 in Aldergrove was between 116.9 and 118.9 cents per litre.

Over in Abbotsford, most stations were charging just under $1.20. The Husky on Old Yale Road and Sumas Way was selling for 116.9 cents, while Costco members could fill up for less than $1.15 cents a litre at the Sumas Way location.

Gasbuddy's charts show that's the lowest gas prices have been in Abbotsford in a full year.

Those filling up in Vancouver paid around the $1.30 per litre Friday, a significant decline from a just a few weeks ago when the city was seeing prices around the $1.50 mark.

According to Gasbuddy, the cheapest gas could be found at the Super Save at East 12th Avenue and Knight Street for 127.9 cents a litre. The most expensive stations in the city were selling for 137.9 cents. Most fell somewhere in between.

The lower prices come just weeks after the cost of fuel in Metro Vancouver reached an all-time high. On Oct. 13, many stations in the region were charging 163.9 center per litre, nearly 40 cents higher than the national average at the time.