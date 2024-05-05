Man in critical condition after 'serious assault' in downtown Kamloops

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a “serious assault” in downtown Kamloops on Friday night, according to police.

The Kamloops RCMP said they responded to a report of a “fight involving a weapon” in the 100 block of Victoria Street around 7:15 p.m.

The assault was the result of a verbal altercation that escalated, police said. The detachment did not specify what kind of weapon was used.

A male suspect was arrested shortly after and remains in custody, Mounties said, adding that the incident appears isolated with no risk to the general public.

“The victim is currently in critical condition, and investigators with the Serious Crime Unit (SCU) are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed this incident,” said Sgt. Nestor Baird with the SCU in a Saturday news release.

“We know there were lots of people in the area at the time who may have saw what happened, and we are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to police to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with video or information is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2024-13046.