Premier Eby on why he changed his mind to offer Surrey more money for police transition

Months into Surrey’s policing saga, Premier David Eby admitted Thursday he's changed his mind about offering the city more money for the transition from RCMP to a municipal police force.

“The people of Surrey are sick and tired of the back and forth about policing in their community, “ said Eby at an unrelated press conference.

But that’s not what he said — repeatedly — five months ago when was asked if the province would pony up any more money above the $150 million it’s already offered.

“There is no more money,” he’d said last October. “There’s $150 million on the table, Surrey hasn't taken us up on.”

How much more money the province has offered Surrey for the transition is unclear.

Surrey's mayor, Brenda Locke, who's been staunchly opposed to the move away from the RCMP, has only acknowledged discussions are underway.

On Thursday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth was cryptic about amounts.

"There is an offer on the table and the city of Surrey is considering that," he said.

The BC Conservatives said Monday that they've learned the figure is $110 million more — nearly double the initial offer.

Not so, Eby said Thursday.

“I’ve heard the $110 million figure reported as well, that is not correct,” said the premier.

Whatever the amount, news of it comes days after the province made a splashy big anoucnement for a new hospital tower in Surrey — but with no firm financials or timeline.

That's no coincidence, says political scientist, Hamish Telford.

“Classic electioneering,” said Telford Thursday. “We are six, seven, eight months out from an election and the NDP — all parties — know what their vulnerabilities are, they all know what the key ridings are.”

The opposition BC United notes Eby has been absent from question period recently.

Its leader, Kevin Falcon says Eby’s avoiding tough questions about alleged antisemitism in his caucus — while trying to change the poltical channel with the hospital and policing headlines.

“I couldn’t help but notice all week that David Eby has not been showing up in question period,” said Falcon. "It’s clearly part of a plan to hope this issue goes away. ”