Possible explosive device found near Commercial Drive, police close off street

An area off of Commercial Drive was briefly closed late Saturday morning after someone found a potential explosive.

Police cars could be seen blocking off an alleyway that serves as a popular pedestrian route near Commercial Drive and Venables Street in East Vancouver.

A video post on SnapChat earlier in the day shows what appears to be a small green hand grenade at the base of a power pole, and includes superimposed text that reads, “Should I call the police?”

“We are on scene investigating a suspicious object in that area,” reads a statement from the Vancouver Police Department’s Const. Tania Visintin.

“The surrounding area has been closed off to keep everyone safe while we investigate.”



CTV News Vancouver attended the scene and saw a person associated with the police pick up and safely remove the item, after which the street was reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.