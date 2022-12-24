Port Mann Bridge fully reopened after 'heavy flooding' caused delay

A Metro Vancouver bridge that closed Friday over concerns of ice bombs dropping on cars remained closed for much of Saturday due to flooding.

Both the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges were closed Friday as a winter storm brought snow and freezing rain to the Lower Mainland before temperatures warmed up and the precipitation changed to rain.

The Alex Fraser Bridge reopened Saturday morning, but the Port Mann Bridge remained closed into the afternoon.

"The arctic flow around the structures hung around a little longer than we anticipated," said Ashok Bhatti, executive director of the South Coast for B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation.

"Given the amount of accumulation and the number of cable stays that we have on these structures, we have to make sure that it’s safe before we make any decision to open it up again."

The ministry estimated on Twitter that the bridge – which carries Highway 1 over the Fraser River between Surrey and Coquitlam – would partially reopen at 1 p.m., but that didn't happen.

Instead, the partial reopening was delayed until 2:30 p.m. as crews dealt with "heavy flooding." The ministry's DriveBC account said "eastbound through-lanes" would reopen around 2:30, with no estimated reopening time for westbound lanes scheduled.

#BCHwy1 #PortMannBridge Crews are currently dealing with heavy flooding. Eastbound through-lanes expected to re-open at 2:30pm, followed by Westbound through lanes, but no with no estimated time for WB opening yet. #SurreyBC #Coquitlam — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 24, 2022

Around 2:40 p.m., the ministry tweeted that the highway's eastbound through lanes and 152 Street lanes had reopened, with "staggered reopening of westbound lanes and ramps" expected in the afternoon or evening.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m., DriveBC tweeted that the bridge was fully reopened.

The ministry warned of "extreme water pooling" on all major routes in the Lower Mainland as periods of heavy rain continued through the afternoon.

"Drivers are asked to use extreme caution, reduce speeds, and consider alternate travel plans," the ministry said on Twitter.

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley were subject to rainfall warnings Saturday, with Environment and Climate Change Canada predicting 25 to 50 millimetres of rain in most areas.

Higher rainfall totals were forecast for the North Shore mountains, and the weather agency warned that the recent bitter cold in the region meant frozen ground would have "a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall."

"Until the rain ceases, we’re still going to see challenges across Metro Vancouver and the rest of the Lower Mainland," Bhatti said.