Port Mann, Alex Fraser bridges closed due to ice bombs, winter conditions

Both the Port Mann Bridge and the Alex Fraser Bridge have been closed due to concerns about ice bombs dropping onto vehicles on the busy crossings.

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said freezing rain from the Lower Mainland's latest winter storm had accumulated on the bridge cables, creating a risk of falling ice.

In a news release, the ministry said the bridges would remain closed "until conditions improve with warming weather," but did not provide an estimate for how long that might take.

On social media, officials also described "rapidly deteriorating" conditions on the Alex Fraser, where the freezing rain had left the roads slippery.

Last month, the province began preparations to prevent ice bombs on both crossings, which includes the use of cable collar systems to remove ice and snow before it can accumulate.

The systems were installed after hundreds of vehicles were damaged by falling ice on the Port Mann back in 2012. Ice bombs have become more and more common on the Alex Fraser as well, though officials have noted they were rare for the first three decades the bridge was in use.

A previous statement from the ministry suggested climate change has resulted in "more frequent instances of falling ice and snow from bridge cables."

Friday's bridge closures came after hours of traffic impacts across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley brought about by the storm, which is expected to deliver a chaotic mix of snow, freezing rain and ice pellets into Saturday.

Forecasters are expecting more of the milder rainy weather that's typical for this time of year from Sunday into next week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.