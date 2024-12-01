'Devastating': Missing Surrey, B.C. teen found dead, family says

The family of a missing 18-year-old, who was last seen in Surrey over a month ago, says there has been a tragic end to the search.

Joseph Maku, a first-year University of British Columbia student, was reported missing in the early hours of Oct. 23 when he didn’t return to his family home.

In a social media post Friday his sister Brenda said the family had received the “devastating news” that Joseph was found dead, and that they were told he died the same day he went missing. The cause of death, the family says, has not yet been determined.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and it will be long before we know how my brother passed away. Until then, we will remain shocked that my brother is no longer here to shine a light on us all,” Brenda wrote, before thanking everyone who assisted the family with their search.

“Countless days and nights were spent in the cold, in the rain, in different cities and parks trying to find him, and so many people have continued to let me know how loved and cared for Joseph was.”

The Surrey Police Service did not confirm Joseph’s death, saying, in a statement, “the missing person investigation has not been concluded yet.”