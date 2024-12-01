Vancouver's laughing men statues don friendship bracelets for Eras Tour

The iconic bronze statues of laughing men in Vancouver’s West End have been decked out with themed friendship bracelets ahead of another icon’s arrival in the city.

Trading beaded bracelets has become a tradition for Swifties over the course of her record-smashing Eras Tour, and before she takes the stage at BC Place in less than a week, Vancouver is getting in the Taylor Swift spirit.

The oversized friendship bracelets strung over the necks of “A-maze-ing Laughter,” as the public art installation is officially called, spell out song titles from across Taylor Swift’s discography.

The bracelets were created by local artist Ryleah Shea Resler and commissioned by the West End Business Improvement Association.

In a behind-the-scenes TikTok about her work, Resler explained she chose the specific song titles she did to create perfect Swiftie selfie opportunities. She said people are taking photos with their pets in front of “loml” (love of my life), with a partner in front of “Endgame” or with their concert outfit at “Gorgeous.”

Right next to the laughing men, there’s now a light-up sign that reads “Cardigan,” another one of Taylor’s songs.

The display is actually one of 13—a number Swifties will recognize—signs that have popped up all around Vancouver ahead of the Dec. 6, 7 and 8 shows. Fans can pose with “Swiftcouver” at the waterfront, or “Shake it Off” in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

And there will be plenty more friendship bracelets to look out for. BC Place is getting the giant inflatable accessory that appeared in Toronto last month, and Vancouver police horses—the department has vowed a “significant police presence” around the stadium—will also be wearing custom Taylor Swift-inspired friendship necklaces.

In addition, the Capilano Suspension Bridge in North Vancouver will be “transformed into a giant friendship bracelet” for a special event dubbed Canyon Lights (Taylor’s Version) from Dec. 5 to 9.