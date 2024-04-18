Port Coquitlam home being searched in suspicious death investigation: RCMP

A suspicious death investigation is underway in Port Coquitlam, where Mounties say they have returned to a home for the second time this week.

The initial report to the Coquitlam RCMP came Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m., a spokesperson told CTV News in an emailed statement. Burns Road between Dominion and Prairie Avenues was closed for hours during what police describe as the "initial stages of the investigation."

On Thursday, officers were back at the scene executing a search warrant, something the statement predicted would take a "significant amount of time."

An emergency command centre has been set up outside of the home and forensic investigators in white jumpsuits as well as a coroner are on scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been "notified" but has not taken over the case.

"There is no risk to the public," the RCMP spokesperson continued.

No additional details were provided, however, the Coquitlam RCMP is asking anyone with information to call 604-945-1550 and quote file 2024-9498.