    • Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.

    Cars are seen on Millstream Road in Langford: April 29, 2021 (CTV News) Cars are seen on Millstream Road in Langford: April 29, 2021 (CTV News)
    A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.

    The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says the cyclist was struck on Millstream Road, between the Trans-Canada Highway and McCallum Road, in Langford.

    The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. on March 20, when an off-duty Mountie was travelling southbound on Millstream Road and collided with the cyclist, sending him to hospital with serious injuries.

    Both sides of Millstream Road feature dedicated bike lanes on the 2500 block where the crash occurred, however it is not clear from the IIO report whether or not the cyclist was using the lane at the time, or whether the or not the police vehicle had crossed into the cycling lane.

    The IIO says it was notified of the crash the following day and opened an investigation.

    "Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the circumstances surrounding the collision," the police oversight agency said in a brief statement Monday.

    The agency is urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477 submit information online at iiobc.ca.

    The IIO is an independent police watchdog that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing. 

