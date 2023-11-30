VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police watchdog confirms 'officer-involved shooting' in Abbotsford

    The scene of an "officer-involved shooting" in Abbotsford on Thursday, Nov. 30. The scene of an "officer-involved shooting" in Abbotsford on Thursday, Nov. 30.

    There was an “officer-involved shooting” in Abbotsford on Thursday, B.C.’s police watchdog has confirmed.

    There was a heavy police presence in the area of Robertson Avenue and Ware Street through the afternoon and evening. Video from the scene shows cones, police tape and officers surrounding an apartment building on Robertson Avenue.

    The Independent Investigations Office told CTV News just after 6 p.m. it had been notified of the shooting and that more information will be available Thursday night or Friday morning.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

     

