VANCOUVER -- Police in Surrey say they ticketed 41 drivers in two hours for speeding and other violations near a busy park.

In a statement the Surrey RCMP said it assisted ICBC with speed enforcement near Port Kells Park on Aug. 12.

“Police were in the area for two hours and in that short time issued 41 violation tickets and one impaired driver was taken off the streets through a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound,” reads the statement released by Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

The speed limit for playground zones is 30 km/h.

An image released by Cpl. Munn shows a black convertible sports car loaded onto the back of a flatbed truck. The car, she said, is the vehicle that was impounded for 30 days.

Port Kells Park, located at 88 Avenue near 192 Street, is a busy park frequented by families with children, say RCMP. The park includes a large playground, fields and a forested area.

Surrey RCMP says it works with ICBC to educate the public on road safety and conduct enforcement, in order to change unsafe driving behaviours.