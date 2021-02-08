VANCOUVER -- It's unclear whether charges will be recommended after a strange incident played out in Surrey.

It appears a man climbed onto the roof of a stranger's home in the city, took off his clothes and refused to leave.

Mounties were called in at around 2 a.m. to a home near 80th Avenue and 137A Street, after a neighbour spotted the man pacing.

He stayed up on the roof for about four hours, yelling and climbing onto the chimney.

The RCMP's Emergency Response Team was called to help, and the man eventually surrendered peacefully.

He was arrested under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital as a precaution.