VANCOUVER -- Months after an alleged assault, Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect.

In a news release Monday, Surrey RCMP said "other avenues of investigation have been unsuccessful," prompting them to release a photo of the suspect. The incident, which allegedly happened last October, led to two people being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say on Oct. 17 they went to the area of 101 Avenue and King George Boulevard after getting reports about an assault with a weapon outside a business.

When they arrived, they found two men who had allegedly been assaulted by an unknown man. The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 35 and 40. He's 5'7", has a slim build and a tattoo near his right eye. He has dark, ear-length hair and was wearing a red baseball cap, grey sweater an black shorts at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.