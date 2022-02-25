Police swarm area in Kamloops, evacuate restaurant over BB gun that looked like a handgun

(File Photo) (File Photo)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Will Canadian troops be sent to Ukraine to engage in combat?

A key component of Canada's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the commitment of more military troops in neighbouring NATO countries, but the government has maintained these personnel would be deployed for deterrence and training purposes only.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener