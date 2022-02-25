Police swarm area in Kamloops, evacuate restaurant over BB gun that looked like a handgun

The "handgun" that prompted a heavy police presence in Kamloops earlier this week was actually a BB gun, the RCMP says.

Officers were called in at lunchtime on Tuesday when it was reported that a man with a handgun was in the washroom of a restaurant on Fortune Drive.

Mounties swarmed the area and the building was evacuated.

"Due to the elevated risk associated with a firearms complaint, the response included officers having their intervention options at the ready," Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release the next day.

Those options included their firearms and conductive energy devices, often known by the brand name Tasers.

But when officers called to the man, who was still in the washroom, he surrendered without incident, Evelyn said.

They then learned the alleged firearm had been passed to another man, who had left the restaurant. The RCMP said its officers were able to find him and the gun was turned over to them.

It turned out it wasn't a handgun after all, but a BB gun that was mistaken for a weapon.

Police said the BB gun will be destroyed, and both suspects were let go, as there was nothing to suggest anything criminal.

"It's important for people to realize that a BB gun can easily be mistaken for a firearm by a member of the public and by police," Evelyn said.

"Anytime something that looks like a firearm is visible in public view, even if it is not in a threatening manner, it can be a public safety risk. If you have a BB gun, please be mindful of this and keep it stored in the same manner you would a real firearm."