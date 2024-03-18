Police shoot man in Surrey, IIO called in

A man was seriously injured after being shot by police outside of Guildford Town Centre in Surrey Saturday evening, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The agency said officers with the Surrey Police Service were patrolling the area near the mall for reports of a man with a weapon.

"Police attempted to stop the man and there was an interaction, leading to one officer discharging their firearm and striking the man," a statement said, adding that the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The IIO is asking anyone with information or video to call its witness line at 1-855-446-8477 and noting that its initial investigation will seek to determine if the use of force was necessary and reasonable in the circumstances.

The RCMP, in a separate statement, said officers with the SPS were responding to reports of a man with a gun and that the man "fled" when police arrived and "produced a weapon" soon after.

While the IIO is investigating the shooting, Mounties say they are investigating the initial report of the weapon. Anyone with information about that is being asked to call at 604-599-0502.