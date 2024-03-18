Police shoot man in Surrey, IIO called in
A man was seriously injured after being shot by police outside of Guildford Town Centre in Surrey Saturday evening, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
The agency said officers with the Surrey Police Service were patrolling the area near the mall for reports of a man with a weapon.
"Police attempted to stop the man and there was an interaction, leading to one officer discharging their firearm and striking the man," a statement said, adding that the man was taken to hospital for treatment.
The IIO is asking anyone with information or video to call its witness line at 1-855-446-8477 and noting that its initial investigation will seek to determine if the use of force was necessary and reasonable in the circumstances.
The RCMP, in a separate statement, said officers with the SPS were responding to reports of a man with a gun and that the man "fled" when police arrived and "produced a weapon" soon after.
While the IIO is investigating the shooting, Mounties say they are investigating the initial report of the weapon. Anyone with information about that is being asked to call at 604-599-0502.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
MPs pay tribute to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, lion of Canadian politics
Members of Parliament stood in solemn reflection in the House of Commons Monday in tribute to the late Brian Mulroney, the former prime minister of Canada who died last month.
Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and why is he running for president?
The lack of excitement many Americans feel about a presidential rematch has heightened interest in alternatives to the major-party candidates, none more so than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose famous name has helped him build buzz for his independent bid.
Trump is unable to make US$464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
MPs to vote on NDP motion calling on Canada to recognize Palestinian statehood
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Sask. sex offender who fled to U.S. with children gets four-plus years in jail
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.
Freddie Mercury's home is on the market for first time since 1980 minus his 'exquisite clutter'
Freddie Mercury's sanctuary in London, where he lived the last decade of his life, is on sale for the first time in nearly half a century -- minus his "exquisite clutter."
5 charged in Calgary kidnappings that targeted innocent women
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?
In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
IIO finds no grounds for charges against Victoria police officer who broke woman's arm with beanbag round
British Columbia's police oversight agency has found no grounds for charges against a Victoria police officer who broke a woman's arm with a beanbag projectile during an arrest in Beacon Hill Park.
-
One climatologist says Canada just had the warmest winter in 77 years. What does that mean for spring?
Despite unseasonably high temperatures, the start of spring is bound to bring some snow, showers and sunshine with it, one climatologist says.
-
Boater dies after crash on Fraser River: Langley RCMP
A 65-year-old man is dead after his boat collided with metal piling in the Fraser River, according to the Langley RCMP.
Kelowna
-
Crews battle wildfire in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival facing program cuts without financial help
One year after hosting an event with record attendance and sales, Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival (EIFTF) is asking for monthly donations from its fans to stay afloat long term.
-
Neil Young Edmonton concert scheduled for this summer cancelled
Neil Young is not coming to Edmonton this summer after all.
-
5 charged in Calgary kidnappings that targeted innocent women
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
Calgary
-
5 charged in Calgary kidnappings that targeted innocent women
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
-
1 arrested in suspicious death in Shawnessy
Calgary police have arrested one person in connection with a suspicious death in Shawnessy on Sunday night.
-
A 125-year-old Calgary elm tree will be cut down, but it won't be forgotten
An American Elm that has grown in the parking lot outside the Calgary Stampede grounds for more than 125 years, will be removed this spring, but it will live on thanks to the Internet.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta man charged after 2 stabbed outside Lethbridge bar
A 21-year-old man from Stand Off, Alta., is facing a number of charges in connection with a violent attack outside a Lethbridge bar on Sunday.
-
Cardston, Alta., restaurant renews effort to sell property via essay contest
It's a hot real estate market these days and one southern Alberta business is trying a unique method to stand out from the rest – for the second time.
-
Lethbridge man charged after 13 year old 'inappropriately touched' at playground
Lethbridge police have laid charges in the assault of a teenage girl at a local playground this past weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s new transit safety team already responded to 100 disturbances, saved lives
The former police officer tasked with overseeing the city’s new fleet of Winnipeg Transit safety officers says the program has rolled out even smoother than expected.
-
The 5 crops growing Manitoba's economy by billions
A new study shows Manitoba’s five top crops sprouted billions of dollars in wages and thousands of jobs in the province over the past three years.
-
Unplanned shutdown of Imperial pipeline affects delivery of fuel to Winnipeg
The Manitoba government says it's taking measures to mitigate potential impact to the province's economy after Imperial Oil Ltd. announced it has temporarily shut down a pipeline that supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Winnipeg and the surrounding area.
Regina
-
Federal government commits $560M to Sask. healthcare in dual bilateral agreements
Federal and provincial health ministers gathered in Regina on Monday to announce two bilateral agreements – representing a $560 million investment aimed at improving healthcare in the province.
-
Sask. sex offender who fled to U.S. with children gets four-plus years in jail
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.
-
Sask. teachers announce provincewide strike on day government presents budget
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says a provincewide one day strike will be held on Wednesday this week, the same day the provincial government is set to reveal its latest budget.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN faces forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada over 'allegations' of misspending
An organization that represents the chiefs of 74 Saskatchewan First Nations is being subjected to a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).
-
Federal government commits $560M to Sask. healthcare in dual bilateral agreements
Federal and provincial health ministers gathered in Regina on Monday to announce two bilateral agreements – representing a $560 million investment aimed at improving healthcare in the province.
-
Sask. teachers announce provincewide strike on day government presents budget
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says a provincewide one day strike will be held on Wednesday this week, the same day the provincial government is set to reveal its latest budget.
Toronto
-
Surge in gas prices in Toronto-area just the 'beginning,' analyst says
The recent surge in the cost of gas in the GTA may only be the 'beginning' of elevated prices at the pumps this spring, one industry analyst warns.
-
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
-
New video shows suspects slashing tires, spray painting vehicles in Toronto’s west end
A new video released by Toronto police shows two suspects allegedly slashing tires in Toronto’s Corso Italia area.
Montreal
-
Quebec CAQ government unveils a new education dashboard
Following on the heels of the health network dashboard, Quebec is unveiling a new platform for tracking certain data in the education sector.
-
Temperatures in Montreal set to drop for the arrival of spring
After a mild start to the month of March, temperatures are expected to drop for the arrival of spring.
-
Energy Minister feels Hydro-Québec has the means to reduce its expenses
Quebec's Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon feels that even if it has to plan billions in investments to reduce the number of blackouts and increase its production, Hydro-Québec is in a position to reduce certain expenses in order to contribute to a return to a balanced budget.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo head doubles down on Trillium Line opening in spring
The head of OC Transpo is standing firm that the north-south Trillium Line will open sometime this spring, despite the transit authority having extended the timeline for opening until at least early summer.
-
Woman killed in fatal head-on crash with pickup between Gatineau and Montreal
Quebec's provincial police is investigating after a woman was killed in a head-on crash with a pickup truck on Autoroute 50 between Gatineau and Montreal on Monday afternoon.
-
Here's what to expect in Ottawa when former PM Brian Mulroney lies in state
There will be road closures and an increased police presence in downtown Ottawa this week as former prime minister Brian Mulroney lies in state in the nation's capital.
Atlantic
-
'It's absolutely tragic': N.B. RCMP investigate man's death as homicide, charge 2 men with second-degree murder
The RCMP says a man’s death in Sackville, N.B., over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide and two men have been charged in the case.
-
Police investigating after shots fired in west end Halifax
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s west end Monday morning.
-
'He was amazing': Nova Scotia child dies following case of invasive strep A
A Nova Scotian child has passed away after contracting invasive strep A.
London
-
Charges laid after Berkshire crash in London
Charges have now been laid following a crash early Sunday morning in London. At approximately 2:30 a.m., police got a 911 call about a vehicle that crashed into a parked vehicle, which then went through the wall of a nearby home.
-
'Angry but also really sad': Mother frustrated after father convicted of killing infant daughter granted bail during appeal
It will be five years ago Tuesday that Dominique Easton lost her baby girl Aislinn. This weekend, Easton and her friends were walking up and down Richmond Street with signs that read 'Justice for Aislinn.'
-
Councillor beckons for beacon to be funded as historic Port Burwell Lighthouse sits in limbo
A year after being shorn up to prevent collapse, the future of the historic lighthouse in Port Burwell, Ont. again looks a bit dim.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in downtown Kitchener stabbing
One person has been hurt, and another is in police custody, after a reported stabbing in downtown Kitchener.
-
SC Johnson pouring $50 million into Brantford plant
SC Johnson says it will spend nearly $50 million to create new production lines and expand warehousing and distribution at its Brantford facilities.
-
Guelph library giving away solar eclipse glasses
If you’re looking to pick up some solar viewers before the April 8 eclipse, you might want to consider stopping by the Guelph library.
Northern Ontario
-
Trial set to begin for another Sudbury man accused in deadly arson
The trial for the third murder suspect in the deadly Bruce Avenue townhouse fire that killed three people in 2021 is set to begin Monday.
-
Suspect pulls knife during road-rage exchange on Hwy. 17 near North Bay
A road rage incident March 14 on Highway 17 escalated quickly, with one of those involved pulling out a knife during the confrontation.
-
Doors closed at Sudbury Action Centre for Youth
The Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY) officially closed Monday after the board of directors announced last week the agency was insolvent.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.