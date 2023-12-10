Police seek witnesses to Salmon Arm hit-and-run with pedestrian

Mounties in Salmon Arm, B.C., are asking for witnesses to come forward after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in the city on Friday night.

A driver travelling west struck the pedestrian just before 8 p.m. at 5th Avenue Southwest and 3 Street Southwest, according to police. The woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with “significant,” but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident was captured on surveillance video between 7:49 and 7:52 p.m. Police said the suspect vehicle did not appear to slow down after hitting the woman, and turned south onto 5 Street Southwest after the collision.

“The vehicle was described as a light-coloured four door car or station wagon. Police are actively seeking any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage, that may have seen the described vehicle with front end damage in that area around 7:52pm on December 8,” said Const. Andrew Hodges with Salmon Arm RCMP in a news release Saturday.

“Police are canvassing nearby businesses for further video evidence, but are hopeful someone in the area witnessed or captured video of the suspect vehicle to help further this investigation,” he continued.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044.

The suspect vehicle is seen in a surveillance video still handed out by the Salmon Arm RCMP.