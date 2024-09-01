Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect near Terrace, B.C.

VANCOUVER
    An RCMP Cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP Cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Mounties in northern B.C. say they’re searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman and are warning residents he is considered dangerous.

    The Terrace RCMP says it received a report around 7:45 a.m. Saturday of a possible aggravated assault in progress that left a women with injuries police describe as serious.

    The incident happened in the community of Thornhill, a few kilometres west of the city. The North District Emergency Response Team has also been deployed to help in the manhunt.

    In an update just before 5:45 p.m. Saturday, police identified the suspect as Nathan Rinsma and released a photo of him.

    Assault suspect Nathan Rinsma is shown in this image handed out by the Terrace RCMP. “He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, or know where he is located, do not approach him and call 911,” police said.

    There were no further updates as of Sunday afternoon.

