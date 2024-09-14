Maple Ridge celebrates 150th anniversary with 'Our Neck of the Woods' street festival

The City of Maple Ridge was incorporated as a district municipality on Sept. 12, 1874, becoming the sixth local government in the province of British Columbia.

Saturday, 150 years and two days later, residents zip-lined down 224 Street in celebration of the city's birthday.

The zip line was, perhaps, the most unique feature of Our Neck of the Woods, a massive street festival that also featured three stages, a food truck festival, artisan and farmers' markets, beer gardens and more.

Juno winners The Strumbrellas, nominee Aaron Pritchett and East Vancouver soul singer Dawn Pemberton headlined the main stage.

"We have a little bit of everything for everybody," said Mayor Dan Ruimy. "Everybody is showing what it is to be Maple Ridge, and if you look at all the artisans and what we're selling and what people are doing, this is a chance for us to shine."

Premier David Eby and MLAs Lisa Beare and Bob D'Eith were in attendance, and the event began with a welcome from the Katzie (q̓ic̓əy̓) First Nation, who reminded the city that its people have lived in the area roughly 100 times longer than 150 years.

Honouring the deep history of the Katzie and Kwantlen (Qw’ó:ltl'el) First Nations was an important part of Saturday's festival, according to the city.

"As the banners all around our city note, the Katzie First Nation and the Kwantlen First Nation have been stewards of this land from time immemorial, and we have been immensely proud to have worked with First Nations to shine a spotlight on the history and culture of their nations," Ruimy said.

CTV News Vancouver's Jordan Jiang attended Saturday's event and produced the video above.