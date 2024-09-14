Dragon statue with 'significant sentimental value' taken from porch: Nanaimo RCMP

Mounties in Nanaimo are asking for the public’s help to find a dragon statue that holds “significant sentimental value” for its owner.

Police say the cast iron dragon was taken from the front porch of a home somewhere in North Nanaimo and was reported missing on Sept. 3.

The statue weighs 180 pounds and was bought about 46 years ago, the first major purchase the owner and her now-deceased husband made as a young couple, according to police.

The dragon is reportedly one of only two like it in Canada.

“Living in various homes over the past 46 years, the dragon survived each move and was proudly placed on the front step of their home, wherever they were living,” the Nanaimo RCMP wrote in a news release earlier this week.

Police say their search for witnesses and CCTV video has been unsuccessful so far, and ask anyone with information about the dragon’s whereabouts to call the detachment at 250-754-2345.