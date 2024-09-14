VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Dragon statue with 'significant sentimental value' taken from porch: Nanaimo RCMP

    The cast iron dragon statue taken from a porch is seen in these images handed out by the Nanaimo RCMP. The cast iron dragon statue taken from a porch is seen in these images handed out by the Nanaimo RCMP.
    Share

    Mounties in Nanaimo are asking for the public’s help to find a dragon statue that holds “significant sentimental value” for its owner.

    Police say the cast iron dragon was taken from the front porch of a home somewhere in North Nanaimo and was reported missing on Sept. 3.

    The statue weighs 180 pounds and was bought about 46 years ago, the first major purchase the owner and her now-deceased husband made as a young couple, according to police.

    The dragon is reportedly one of only two like it in Canada.

    “Living in various homes over the past 46 years, the dragon survived each move and was proudly placed on the front step of their home, wherever they were living,” the Nanaimo RCMP wrote in a news release earlier this week.

    Police say their search for witnesses and CCTV video has been unsuccessful so far, and ask anyone with information about the dragon’s whereabouts to call the detachment at 250-754-2345.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News